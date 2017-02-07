USA Network

During Raw on Monday night, Bill Goldberg came out to accept Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar‘s challenge from last week. He will face The Beast Incarnate in “one last match” at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando on April 2. However, there is one potential wrinkle here: That match now has the possibility of being for the Universal Championship, the top prize of the Raw brand.

Universal Champion Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho were in the ring when Goldberg decided to make his rebuttal to Lesnar and Heyman. After Goldberg accepted the challenge, Owens made the fatal mistake of saying that sounded like a fine undercard match for WrestleMania. Goldberg got in Owens’ face and challenged him to a match for his title at Fastlane in four weeks.

Jericho tried to stand up for his best friend, but Goldberg stared him down, intimidating Jericho enough to accept the Universal Championship match on Owens’ behalf. So it’s official! On March 5, Goldberg will face Owens for the Universal Championship at the Fastlane pay-per-view. Win or lose, Goldberg will then face Lesnar at WrestleMania, but if he defeats Owens at Fastlane, the rubber match between Goldberg and Lesnar — 12-plus years in the making — will be for a world championship.