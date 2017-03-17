Hulk Hogan Is Denying Any Rumors Of A WrestleMania 33 Return

WWE Network

It had been announced for a little while, but this week fans really became aware of the fact that Hulk Hogan would just so happen to be in Orlando for WrestleMania weekend this year, opening a second location of his Hogan’s Beach shop and doing several straight days of autograph signings. Hogan’s been trying to get back in WWE’s good graces for a good long while now, so it would seem all the stars are aligning for once.

But now that everyone is reporting that the Hulkster is going to be in town for Mania, Hogan had to go on Twitter himself to shoot down all these pesky rumors, brother.

Maniacs I have no plans to be at WM33,I will be at Hogans Beach Shop Orlando on International Dr,March 29/April 3D-? See u at HBS! BrotherHH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) March 17, 2017

Okay now, putting aside how Hogan appears to write out dates like he’s passing Battleship notes back and forth during study hall, this might be one of the few times in history that Hogan has DOWNPLAYED a rumor that involved him doing something high-profile.

…

So that means this is a smokescreen, and that he’s 100 percent coming back, right? Is that how Hulk Hogan works? IT’S BEEN TWO YEARS; I DON’T KNOW ANYMORE. So I guess don’t be surprised if “Real American” hits at the Citrus Bowl, and Hogan comes out to … I don’t know, drag Rusev out of a hospital bed and punch him into dust.