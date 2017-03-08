WWE Network

Jerry Lawler may be off weekly WWE television, but he’s all over the place on WWE Network. The Hall of Fame announcer was the heel voice of an entire generation, and it looks like we may be ringing that nostalgia bell during a match on the WrestleMania 33 card. At least, that’s according to the Lawler’s understanding of the situation.

Lawler and his friend Glenn Moore have launched a new podcast called “Dinner With the King,” with the gimmick being that it appears every episode will involve a chat with Lawler at his restaurant in Memphis. The first episode has dropped, and during it, Lawler mentioned that he will be behind the announce desk once again at WrestleMania, albeit in a limited capacity.

After taking some time to talk about how great the Attitude Era was, and of course lamenting how “P.C.” people are these days, and how they can’t take a simple joke anymore, and that he’ll gleefully block anyone on Twitter who has a problem with him (oh yeah, and he hadn’t heard about that 2K17 audio botch), he answered a question about his current contract, and what the future holds for him in WWE.

He explained about being taken off WWE television and the WWE Network pre-shows due to reshuffling of announcers and spreading the budget around, and that he had a few days of confusion before Vince McMahon called him and clarified that he’d have a job at WWE forever and they’d find a role for him. And they’ve been doing just that.

“We agreed on a new contract. I’m there for at least another year. And I feel confident, after talking with Vince, and after talking with the powers that be in WWE television, that I will be there as long as I want to be there. And so I’m comfortable with the situation. “As you saw, they called me up kind of last minute, said, ‘Hey we want you to come and do the Raw [after] show.’ And then of course, I’m going to be hosting the Hall of Fame show, and then I understand that they want me to call a match at WrestleMania, and maybe do WrestleMania pre-show. So there’s going to be a lot of stuff, and I’m afraid it’s going to be like Vince said, that I’m gonna be more busy than before, when my contract only called for me to work one day a week.”

So there you go, everybody: Lawler’s going to call a WrestleMania match. Any guesses as to what it’s going to be? Maybe they’ll get Jim Ross back for a match as well. Undertaker vs. Reigns, anyone? That one seems to have slobberknocker all over it.