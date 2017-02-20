If you’re following along on WWE Raw from week to week, The New Day haven’t really had a lot to do since dropping the Raw Tag Team Championship at the end of their record-setting reign. Current champs The Club seem to be dealing mostly with Cesaro and Sheamus, and Enzo Amore and Big Cass are hanging suspiciously around the periphery.
We assumed all four teams might be meeting up at WrestleMania, but it looks like The New Day might have a different task in hand now.
WWE.com announced on Monday (via TMZ) that The New Day will be the official hosts of WrestleMania 33. They follow in the footsteps of such prestigious “official hosts” as The Rock at WrestleMania 27, and Hulk Hogan at the Silverdome brother WrestleMania XXX.
What surprises will Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have up their sleeves to make sure that this WrestleMania is the furthest thing from booty? The WWE Universe still remembers The New Day’s larger-than-life entrance at last year’s WrestleMania, when they arrived for action in a giant box of Booty-O’s. Can they top that unforgettable moment on The Grandest Stage of Them All?
So you’re guaranteed to get all your favorite parts of The New Day without, it seems, having to root for them in a tag team title match. Best of luck to Enzo Amore and Big Cass, who will not have to deal with trombone distractions (probably).
Look on the bright side: The Rock hosted one year, and then he was in the main event the next two Wrestlemanias.
New Day just got through with a historic tag title reign and are going to be prominently featured on WrestleMania, even if it’s not an actual match.
They’re fine.
Honestly the fact that they’re announcing it like this probably means New Day actually gets pretty good screen time during Mania and gets to interact with some of the legends that always show up. That’s a good use of their mic skills and a better spot than wrestling the Club for the billionth time an hour before the show actually starts.
I do hope WWE has an actual direction for them post-Mania.
The image of Papa Shango made me think they were announced as hosting Wrestlemania 34. Can Papa Shango host Mania when it comes back to NOLA?