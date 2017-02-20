WWE Raw

If you’re following along on WWE Raw from week to week, The New Day haven’t really had a lot to do since dropping the Raw Tag Team Championship at the end of their record-setting reign. Current champs The Club seem to be dealing mostly with Cesaro and Sheamus, and Enzo Amore and Big Cass are hanging suspiciously around the periphery.

We assumed all four teams might be meeting up at WrestleMania, but it looks like The New Day might have a different task in hand now.

WWE.com announced on Monday (via TMZ) that The New Day will be the official hosts of WrestleMania 33. They follow in the footsteps of such prestigious “official hosts” as The Rock at WrestleMania 27, and Hulk Hogan at the Silverdome brother WrestleMania XXX.

What surprises will Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have up their sleeves to make sure that this WrestleMania is the furthest thing from booty? The WWE Universe still remembers The New Day’s larger-than-life entrance at last year’s WrestleMania, when they arrived for action in a giant box of Booty-O’s. Can they top that unforgettable moment on The Grandest Stage of Them All?

So you’re guaranteed to get all your favorite parts of The New Day without, it seems, having to root for them in a tag team title match. Best of luck to Enzo Amore and Big Cass, who will not have to deal with trombone distractions (probably).