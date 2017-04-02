WWE WrestleMania 33 Open Discussion Thread

WWE WrestleMania 33 — it’s the ultimate thrill-ride™ — happens this Sunday, April 2, live from Orlando, FL, on WWE Network and pay-per-view. WWE’s biggest show of the year features 13 matches, including nearly every title being defended, Shane McMahon facing the best wrestler in the world and The Undertaker getting into a fight about dogs and yards with Roman Reigns.
Here’s your complete and massive WrestleMania 33 card, as we know it. Minus any potent premo-neetions you may have had.
WrestleMania 33 Card:
1. WWE Championship Match: Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton
2. WWE Universal Championship Match: Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar
3. The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns
4. John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse
5. Non-Sanctioned Match: Triple H vs. Seth Rollins
6. Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles
7. Raw Women’s Championship Elimination Match: Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax
8. United States Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens
9. Intercontinental Championship Match: Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Baron Corbin
10. Raw Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Ladder Match: The Club (c) vs. Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Cesaro and Sheamus
11. The 4th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
12. Smackdown Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. all available Smackdown women
13. Cruiserweight Championship Kickoff Match: Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries
We’ll be here all night with results, jokes, reactions and questions about the whereabouts of Shaquille O’Neal. And as always, we’re including 10 of our favorite comments from the night’s open discussion thread in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of WrestleMania 33 column. We might even bump it up to 20, because it’s gonna take all day. To nominate your favorites for consideration, reply to them with a +1.
Enjoy the ultimate thrill-ride™! Here’s to another year of waiting to see what they’ll do at WrestleMania!
The Hardys can just teleport themselves to the top of the ladder and usher in the era of the Brokyn Universe.
After their match if Cena takes a knee, calls Nikki over, and says, “Nikki, will you… Adjust your attitude?” And then scoops her up for an AA I will forgive him for everything.
Undertaker, REST. IN. PIECES.
After their turn at Axxess, I really hope WWE takes a southpaw turn and have Mr. Mackelroy and Chet Chetterfield appear in the Andre Battle Royal.
They gotta have the Sea Creature pop up
Balor isn’t booked and he’s used to cosplay, so it’s a win-win.
After last night, “The Ultimate Thrill Ride” is going to feel like the merry-go-round. Tea Cups if we’re lucky
WrestleMania – The Showcase of The I̶m̶m̶o̶r̶t̶a̶l̶s̶ Hollywoods
I’m going to think happy thoughts about that tag match last night whenever something shitty is happening this evening. So that’s like… at least 5 hours of that match.
So between the start of the first match on the kickoff and the end of Mania, we’re looking at almost 6 hours. People with part time jobs could watch the first match, go to work, and make it home in time to see Roman flat-line Taker
I’ve made a terrible mistake. I showed my 5 year old the NXT Tag Team Championship Elimination match BEFORE Wrestlemania. Now he’s going to be bored and restless before the pre-show even ends.
Here we go, boys.
And girls. I think Redshirt is a girl.
And girls, of course. My apologies, Redshirt.