WWE WrestleMania 33 Open Discussion Thread

WWE Promotional Image

WWE WrestleMania 33 — it’s the ultimate thrill-ride™ — happens this Sunday, April 2, live from Orlando, FL, on WWE Network and pay-per-view. WWE’s biggest show of the year features 13 matches, including nearly every title being defended, Shane McMahon facing the best wrestler in the world and The Undertaker getting into a fight about dogs and yards with Roman Reigns.

Here’s your complete and massive WrestleMania 33 card, as we know it. Minus any potent premo-neetions you may have had.

WrestleMania 33 Card:

1. WWE Championship Match: Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton

2. WWE Universal Championship Match: Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

3. The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns

4. John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse

5. Non-Sanctioned Match: Triple H vs. Seth Rollins

6. Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles

7. Raw Women’s Championship Elimination Match: Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

8. United States Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens

9. Intercontinental Championship Match: Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Baron Corbin

10. Raw Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Ladder Match: The Club (c) vs. Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Cesaro and Sheamus

11. The 4th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

12. Smackdown Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. all available Smackdown women

13. Cruiserweight Championship Kickoff Match: Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries

We’ll be here all night with results, jokes, reactions and questions about the whereabouts of Shaquille O’Neal. And as always, we’re including 10 of our favorite comments from the night’s open discussion thread in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of WrestleMania 33 column. We might even bump it up to 20, because it’s gonna take all day. To nominate your favorites for consideration, reply to them with a +1.

Enjoy the ultimate thrill-ride™! Here’s to another year of waiting to see what they’ll do at WrestleMania!