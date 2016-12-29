WWE Reportedly Has Three Matches ‘Locked In’ For WrestleMania 33

Can you feel it? 2016 is almost over, which means the Road to WrestleMania is almost here. And it seriously cannot happen soon enough. It’s every wrestling fan’s favorite time of the year, and before the Royal Rumble goes down, everyone from you and I to Hall of Famers get to speculate on what will be the marquee matchups.
According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are three matches that the company considers “locked in” for Mania, and they shouldn’t be too surprising for anyone who has been following along for the past few months. The matches are:
- Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg
- Big Show vs. Shaquille O’Neal
- Triple H vs. Seth Rollins
So who does AJ get at Mania if Cena wins the title and faces Taker? It’d be a letdown if his stellar year ended in the IC ladder match.
I gotta think Samoa is on deck somewhere for one of these feuds. Hopefully a surprise entrant in the Rumble, then build to Mania
Samoa Joe*
Samoa Joe seems the perfect fit to put in the Daniel Bryan/Miz feud, afterward Joe can go up against Ziggler, Cena, and Styles as the uncontrolled monster(after taking out Bryan so he can spend time with his newborn) Of course while this idea makes sense to me, it probably means Joe will be on the WM preshow wrecking Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas for the 118th time in a row.
Weird how in NXT Mark Central Orlando, the fabled “Shield Triple Threat At Mania” isn’t out there for consideration, because they’ve all been champions this year and have acquired main event status, and are all healthy. But, whatever.