The WrestleMania 33 Prop Bets Are Here, And They’re Ridiculous

03.30.17

WrestleMania 33 will be upon us in mere days, which means you’re about to have a myriad of ways to blow a lot of money. And not just on merch and tickets and stuff; you can just waste a bunch of cash by betting on pro wrestling. Always a smart idea!

But wait: You don’t have to restrict yourselves to betting on winners and losers of matches; you can also get invested in prop bets. And these prop bets are ALL OVER THE PLACE. From the never-gonna-happen bets of Kazuchika Okada or Kenny Omega showing up, to whether there will be a ref bump or a belt used as a weapon, to how many snowflakes Dave Melzter will dish out, oddsmakers are leaving no stone unturned.

A quick explainer of moneyline betting! If you’re betting on a match, and the odds look like this:

Roman Reigns -200
Undertaker +160

Roman Reigns would be the favorite here, identified by the minus symbol. In this example (which is hypothetical, by the way), you would need to bet $200 on Reigns in order to win $100. If you bet the same $200 on the Undertaker, you would walk away with $320. Simple, right?

tl;dr: the minus is the favorite and the plus is the underdog. Bigger numbers for a favorite mean you have to bet way more to break even. Big numbers on the underdog means you can win more on a smaller bet.

So now, here are the full, weird, bizarre prop bets for WrestleMania 33, via Sports Betting Experts.

