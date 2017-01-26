WWE Network

WWE has reportedly had three matches “locked in” for WrestleMania 33 for over a month now, and one of the most rumored matches is supposedly not happening at all, but fans are still heading into Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view with the least idea about the top matches and title matches that we’ve probably ever had. The Rumble match itself is entirely up in the air, and the latest reports indicate that the current ideas for the Rumble winner and some of the matches at Mania might not be what you’re expecting. At all.

Please note that if any of the below turns out to be true, this post will retroactively contain spoilers. Even though this is the day that Marty McFly traveled to in Back to the Future, I do not have knowledge of the future. So if you wish to remain spoiler-free, please close this tab now and go about your day. Nothing is carved in stone, particularly with both Fastlane and the Elimination Chamber still on the calendar before WrestleMania arrives, but these rumors might be chock-a-block full of spoilers nonetheless.

(That was a spoiler warning. Apologies for being so vague.)