WWE has reportedly had three matches “locked in” for WrestleMania 33 for over a month now, and one of the most rumored matches is supposedly not happening at all, but fans are still heading into Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view with the least idea about the top matches and title matches that we’ve probably ever had. The Rumble match itself is entirely up in the air, and the latest reports indicate that the current ideas for the Rumble winner and some of the matches at Mania might not be what you’re expecting. At all.
Please note that if any of the below turns out to be true, this post will retroactively contain spoilers. Even though this is the day that Marty McFly traveled to in Back to the Future, I do not have knowledge of the future. So if you wish to remain spoiler-free, please close this tab now and go about your day. Nothing is carved in stone, particularly with both Fastlane and the Elimination Chamber still on the calendar before WrestleMania arrives, but these rumors might be chock-a-block full of spoilers nonetheless.
(That was a spoiler warning. Apologies for being so vague.)
It would be an absolute shame to see A.J. Styles pushed aside for Wrestlemania.
What do you mean? Wrestling Shane is almost as much of an honor as wrestling HHH!
I’ve been saying that since they brought him in. A lot of talent with no push or wind to his sails in WWE.
Nothing for Dean or the Miz? I’m guessing the IC title could go a third year in a row with a dope multi man ladder match to kick off the show. I can feel the chances of D-Bry getting “one more match” fading off into the distance :(
I’m all for it being called “The Drè” as long as Braun uses “I’m inside me” as his new theme.
There is going to be a ton of people left off the card this year, and I don’t count the Andre battle royal as really being on the card. Where does new day fit in? American alpha? Miz, ziggler, Corbin, Sami zayn, strowman, pretty much the entire women’s division? It just seems like there is way too much going on this year with the split rosters and a lot of good potential matches are going to get the shaft.