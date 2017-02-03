WrestleMania 33 is fast approaching, and many things are up in the air (as is the case in many years, due to injuries, last-minute changes, storylines flopping, and on and on. We’ve heard there have been some top matches “locked in” for months … and then Seth Rollins got injured. Neither current world champion may hold their respective belt when the biggest show of the year rolls around. And there’s the eternal Finn Bálor question.
All the usual wrestling news players are beginning to report on the rumors and spoilers for how the Mania card appears to be shaping up, and if you’re like me, you just can’t keep yourself from clicking on those spoilers. So let’s try to sort out everything that’s been reported so far, and see if it all makes sense. (Unless otherwise noted, all rumors below originated with the Wrestling Observer or PWInsider.)
Here’s the rumored card so far, which (besides Brock vs. Goldberg) is based on reports, rumors, and best guesses on our part. Be aware that none of this is substantiated, and that there may accidentally be spoilers in here, so read on at your own peril and take everything with a Doritos Locos-level amount of salt.
Never happen, but have Joe represent HHH & Styles represent Shane and the winner gets to call their shot or whatever. Triple H clearly won’t let this happen since he needs to be on display for Mania, but it would tie together a lot of floundering story problems they currently have
It could work as HHH vs Styles. Having a (potential) 5 star match with arguably the best wrestler in the company would certainly satisfy HHH’s ego.
What does the title add to Goldberg-Lesnar? Besides making it so the champion is rarely on Raw.
As painful as the 6 hour format is, it wouldn’t be nearly as painful if they didn’t give half an hour plus to matches like Shane v Taker and HHH v Reigns like they did last year. I’d rather see 2 fire 20 minute matches for each respective tag championship than one slog of rest holds and posturing.