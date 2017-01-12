WWE Network

One of the marquee matchups that has long been bandied about as a potential WrestleMania main event is a dream match between John Cena and The Undertaker. And I mean long bandied about. The dang match was floated as a potential main event for WrestleMania as far back as 2015. Cena and Undertaker have wrestled before, but never on the grandest stage of them all. Cena vs. Undertaker is so desired by the fans that the Smackdown Live crowd began chanting for it when Cena made his big return a couple of weeks ago.

All the pieces appeared to be in place for the match to finally go down this year. Undertaker is in the Royal Rumble match, and Cena will be challenging AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at the same event (and probably winning). But now it looks like that match is completely off the table for April’s WrestleMania 33. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Vince McMahon has changed his mind on Cena vs. Undertaker and has pulled the plug on the possibility of the match going down at WrestleMania.

Meltzer is uncertain who Undertaker will end up facing, but as of right now, it isn’t set to be either world title holder. It also (surprisingly) isn’t set to be Braun Strowman, who was probably the other most likely possibility. But he is expected to challenge someone from the Raw roster. Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins vs. Triple H, and Shaq vs. Big Show are still carved in stone, but it looks like Roman Reigns will be involved in the Universal Championship match, and Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho will compete for the United States Championship. It’s hard to tell who else would be a viable opponent for Undertaker from the Raw roster. (And just to remind you, Kane is currently on the Smackdown roster. Sorry, Brothers of Destruction fans.)

Time will tell who Cena and Undertaker will face at WrestleMania, but if this report is to be believed, it’s not going to be each other.