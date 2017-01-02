WWE Might Have Already Decided On A Host City For WrestleMania 34

WrestleMania 33 is still a few months away. April 2 will cap off a massive WrestleMania week in Orlando, and even though we’re still pretty far out, WWE is said to have at least three matches locked in for the biggest show of the year. But they might have locked down more than that, as a new report indicates WWE has decided on a host city for 2018’s WrestleMania 34.

Ryan Satin at Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that “multiple sources with direct knowledge” have stated WrestleMania will return to New Orleans in 2018. The Superdome (or Silverdome, if you’re Hulk Hogan) was host to WrestleMania XXX, the site of Daniel Bryan’s greatest triumph and one of the best top-to-bottom WrestleMania cards of all time.

Pro Wrestling Sheet claims that an official announcement will be forthcoming, and that the Jan. 9 Raw in New Orleans would be a likely place and time to make that announcement. But as with all pro wrestling rumors and reports, please take that with a grain of salt. After all, we all thought Minnesota was locked in to host this year’s event … until it wasn’t. If the Big Easy hosts Mania for the second time in five years, that’s a big feather in their cap. Maybe WWE just likes cities with drive-through daiquiri places.

