WrestleMania Axxess Will Feature Matches From Non-WWE Talent

For the past couple of months, we’ve been hearing reports that WWE is working closely with some top U.K. and Irish independent wrestling promotions to bring some non-WWE programming to WWE Network. Obviously, that was exciting news, especially in the wake of the U.K. Championship Tournament, but things seem to have stalled since then.

As it turns out, maybe WWE was just waiting for some sort of major event or weekend or something. Weird, right?

On Tuesday, WWE.com put out a fairly complete match and talent listing for the Axxess sessions, and right in the headline, they acknowledged that PROGRESS and ICW talent would be competing. And possibly even defending other companies’ championships. At a WWE fan convention. During Wrestlemania weekend. We’ve been through the looking glass for a while now, but now that motherf*cker is firmly in the rearview.

Among the non-WWE talent that will be wrestling at Axxess are top U.K. wrestlers Mark Haskins and Jimmy Havoc.

Well this will be fun… Jimmy Havoc in a WWE ring. If you're in Orlando you should probably come along. https://t.co/YZokb1YBsB — Jimmy Havoc (@JimmyHavoc) March 21, 2017

Matches announced for WWE Axxess. Super pumped! https://t.co/Evso1mB4B5 — Mark Haskins (@FightHaskins) March 21, 2017

Here’s the full match and talent listing as announced on WWE.com:

Thursday, March 30

Matches featuring Superstars from 205 Live, including:

Rich Swann vs. The Brian Kendrick

TJ Perkins vs. Drew Gulak

Plus, returning NXT Superstar Hideo Itami and many others will be in action.

Friday, March 31

Matches featuring Superstars from the U.K. Championship Tournament, PROGRESS Wrestling and ICW, including:

WWE U.K. Champion Tyler Bate vs. Mark Haskins in a U.K. Championship Match

PROGRESS Champion Pete Dunne vs. Mark Andrews

Plus, PROGRESS and ICW Superstars such as Jimmy Havoc, TK Cooper, Travis Banks, Dahlia Black, Toni Storm and Jinny will compete in a WWE ring for the first time.

Saturday, April 1 (8 a.m. session)

Matches featuring Superstars from 205 Live, the U.K. Championship Tournament and PROGRESS Wrestling, including:

Akira Tozawa vs. Ariya Daivari

PROGRESS Champion Pete Dunne vs. Wolfgang

WWE U.K. Champion Tyler Bate vs. Joseph Conners in a U.K. Championship Match

And many other bouts

WWE United Kingdom Champion Tyler Bate and PROGRESS Champion Pete Dunne are among the elite Superstars slated to compete at WrestleMania Axxess.

Saturday, April 1 (1 p.m. session)

Matches featuring NXT Superstars and former NXT Superstars, including:

Heavy Machinery vs. The Vaudevillians

Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss vs. The Ascension

Plus, matches featuring Liv Morgan, Daria Berenato and more Superstars.

Saturday, April 1 (6 p.m. session)

Matches featuring Superstars from NXT, 205 Live and the U.K. Championship Tournament, including:

Akira Tozawa vs. Steve Cutler

ICW Heavyweight Champion Trent Seven vs. Noam Dar

TJ Perkins & Mustafa Ali vs. Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss

Sunday, April 2

Matches featuring Superstars from the U.K. Championship Tournament, PROGRESS Wrestling and ICW, including:

ICW Heavyweight Champion Trent Seven vs. Wolfgang

WWE U.K. Champion Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne in a U.K. Championship Match

Plus, PROGRESS and ICW Superstars such as Mark Haskins, Jimmy Havoc, TK Cooper, Travis Banks, Dahlia Black, Toni Storm and Jinny.

I guess we can all safely brace for the final, official announcement of when these promotions will bring their shows to WWE Network. And if you’re a fan of contemporary British wrestling … well, you might want to get out to those Axxess sessions next week.