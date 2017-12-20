WWE Superstars Who Need Entirely New Ring Gear In 2018

WWE Network

The music hits and the Superstar steps out from behind the curtain. (Or … light board, or whatever.) Before they strike their pose, before they make their way to the ring, the first thing we notice is the gear. Some go for gaudy, while others are motivated by minimalism. Some turn it all the way up for the biggest shows of the year. Some take a couple steps out of gorilla, remove one article, then walk to the ring.

Whatever the approach to ring gear is, a lot of thought is put into a wrestler’s look. With all due respect to Tyler Breeze and Fandango, here are some wrestlers we’d like to see get entirely new ring gear in the entirely new year, and why.

Luke Harper

WWE Network

Can we get the old Luke Harper back? The one that looked like the dude I’m least interested in seeing in the forest? The one who looks like he just killed something, ate it, and is still not too full to fight? Rowan can still be part Bludgeon Brother, part Wyatt Family member, that’s fine. It’s not that he can pull it off, really; it’s just that it’s … fine.

But Harper deserves better. It’s hard to take him as seriously as we did before as we watch him devolve into Hammer Time. The stained white tank top and blue jeans works, and a return to that would be *Italian chef kiss*. But imagine Harper in regular, unexciting wrestling gear. Now imagine Harper looking like a regular wrestler, but performing like an insane one. What if a classic black tights look is what will give us the best possible version of Luke Harper?