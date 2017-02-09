Xavier Woods Randomly Popped Up In A Postmodern Jukebox Music Video

Perhaps you’re not familiar with the “musical collective” known as Postmodern Jukebox. They’re a group of very talented musicians who cover contemporary songs in a throwback fashion. For example, they’ve done a 1920s-style version of “Gangsta’s Paradise,” they got an extremely sad clown to sing a Lorde song, and they recreated “Welcome to the Jungle” on the harp and cello. You know; just normal stuff.

Well, for reasons unbeknownst to everyone, their latest video features an Isley Brothers-style rendition of Haddaway’s “What Is Love,” AKA the song from the “Roxbury Guys” SNL sketch/movie, and in the middle of it, The New Day’s Xavier Woods Honor Rolls in to play the tambourine and, of course, the trumpet. The trumpet doesn’t appear to be related to Francesca, so no one tell Francesca II Turbo about this.

We don’t know why this is happening, but kudos to Xavier for being able to do the Honor Roll in a full sharkskin suit, and kudos to Postmodern Jukebox for knowing that you should always get a WWE wrestler in your video in order to get us to write about it. YOU PLAYED THE GAME PERFECTLY AND WE FELL RIGHT INTO YOUR HANDS.

What can we say? We are powerless to the content. Now next time, get Big E to slap the rhythm out on the singer’s side meat.

