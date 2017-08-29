Youtube

Xavier Woods has been really impressive of late. As one third of the popular New Day trio, Woods was often times the guy standing outside the ring while Big E and Kofi Kingston participated in the matches for the trio. In the last few months, Woods has been in the ring a lot more and he has shown people that he’s more than just good talker that can play a trombone, the guy is great in the ring too. Sadly, the injury bug has struck him too.

Woods was in a tag match with partner Kofi Kingston on Monday night (Big E was outside the ring) as they challenged the Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos and Breezango in a triple threat tag match at a live event in Texarkana, Arkansas. According to a fan named Stephen A. Love (who shared it with WrestlingInc), Woods went for a leaping DDT and apparently landed wrong with Woods going down while favoring his knee. The referee did the “X” signal notifying everybody of the injury and one of the Usos rolled up Kingston to end the match. Woods was helped to the back by Kingston, Big E and WWE’s Dr. Chris Amann.

It was reported by the Wrestling Observer‘s Dave Meltzer that Woods is undergoing an evaluation of his left knee today to determine the severity of the injury.

Here’s a clip of the Woods injury. You can see how he reacted to it immediately and collapsed in a heap as soon as he landed.