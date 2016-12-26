The XFL Will Get A Physical Hall Of Fame For One Day Only

2017 is shaping up to be a good year for sports documentaries, both of the pro wrestling and pro wrestling-adjacent variety. ESPN’s 30 For 30 series is dishing out a Ric Flair documentary at some point, and Super Bowl week will bring us the perhaps even-more-anticipated “This Was The XFL” installment.
But now there’s even more good news regarding everyone’s favorite defunct football league concocted by Vince McMahon, the same guy who brought us the WBF … and probably some other stuff, too. The New York Post reports that for one glorious, perfect day in January, the XFL will get its own physical Hall of Fame in New York City, as a pop-up attraction tie-in with the 30 For 30 episode.
The free exhibit, which will be open to the public on Jan. 14 at the Helen Mills Event Space and Theater in Chelsea, will feature team helmets and jerseys (like that iconic He Hate Me jersey worn by Rod Smart), the trademark black footballs, championship trophies, as well as surprise appearances by XFL stars.
The Post notes that the exhibit will be working with WWE’s archivist, and if you’ve ever seen those WWE Warehouse bits that the company posts on their YouTube channel and elsewhere, you know that there are a lot of tasty morsels buried deep in that archive. It’s like the end of Raiders of the Lost Ark, but with more explosions.
If you live in the New York area and like football or wrestling at all, you probably want to set some time aside to go see the XFL Hall of Fame on the only day it will ever exist. Imagine the bragging rights. If you go, please get a picture of yourself next to the silliest piece of memorabilia and send it to us. We’ll live vicariously through your glory.
For me, the XFL is memorable for the mid-season scoring rules changes they instituted, the football equivalent of an overbooked title match, with multiple run-ins and a Dusty finish.
“If you kick a field goal after touchdown from the 20, it’s two points; from the 30, four points, from the 40 with an odd number of ball rotations as it crosses the posts kicked by a player whose name starts with a vowel at between 60-70°F and humidity below 42%, roll an eight-sided die and multiply by pi to three digits, rounding up.”
My XFL football is displayed right next to my collectible Dr. Pepper and vintage ET lunchboxes and an original bottle of Clearly Canadian.
Still one day longer than the physical WWE Hall of Fame will have existed.