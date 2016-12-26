The XFL Will Get A Physical Hall Of Fame For One Day Only

YouTube

2017 is shaping up to be a good year for sports documentaries, both of the pro wrestling and pro wrestling-adjacent variety. ESPN’s 30 For 30 series is dishing out a Ric Flair documentary at some point, and Super Bowl week will bring us the perhaps even-more-anticipated “This Was The XFL” installment.

But now there’s even more good news regarding everyone’s favorite defunct football league concocted by Vince McMahon, the same guy who brought us the WBF … and probably some other stuff, too. The New York Post reports that for one glorious, perfect day in January, the XFL will get its own physical Hall of Fame in New York City, as a pop-up attraction tie-in with the 30 For 30 episode.

The free exhibit, which will be open to the public on Jan. 14 at the Helen Mills Event Space and Theater in Chelsea, will feature team helmets and jerseys (like that iconic He Hate Me jersey worn by Rod Smart), the trademark black footballs, championship trophies, as well as surprise appearances by XFL stars.

The Post notes that the exhibit will be working with WWE’s archivist, and if you’ve ever seen those WWE Warehouse bits that the company posts on their YouTube channel and elsewhere, you know that there are a lot of tasty morsels buried deep in that archive. It’s like the end of Raiders of the Lost Ark, but with more explosions.

If you live in the New York area and like football or wrestling at all, you probably want to set some time aside to go see the XFL Hall of Fame on the only day it will ever exist. Imagine the bragging rights. If you go, please get a picture of yourself next to the silliest piece of memorabilia and send it to us. We’ll live vicariously through your glory.