2 Chainz is not happy about Walmart knocking off his dabbing Santa Christmas sweater design. The Atlanta rapper posted a screenshot of Walmart’s online store, where the retail conglomerate has unscrupulously posted a ripoff of his popular design, which he’s used in the past to raise money for charity through his TRU Foundation.

Walmart’s dabbing Santa design, of course, only lives on their own website to put money in the company’s pocket. Chainz is having none of it, writing, “Oooh nooo someone please tell Walmart that they didn’t get permission to use this patent or likeness in any way. We use this sweater this time of year to spread togetherness and also give back to those who are less fortunate or not able to provide for their families at the time 🙏🏿…That being said it’s gone be a Jolly Holly Xmas.”

He followed this statement with a series of hashtags that strongly imply legal action on his part in the near future. “#WALMARTGONEBUYMEAHOUSE” he wrote, following up with a string of all the things he feels a lawsuit against the retailer may bring in the new year “#WALMARTGONEBUYMEACAR #Walmartgonegiveback2mycommunity #WALMARTGONEMAKEMEASTAR. 😆🤣gotta lil ring to it mite lay dat bihhh down later tonight when I get to the studio.”

If it does turn out the 2 Chainz turns his offense into musical inspiration, you can bet it will be funny, lyrical, and catchy as hell.