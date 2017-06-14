Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Two days before his Pretty Girls Like Trap project, 2 Chainz offered the world a taste of what to expect over Kendrick Lamar’s “DNA.” He spat over the DAMN standout during a freestyle session with Power 106’s LA Leakers. Chainz is known for a trademark flow, but for the three-minute-long freestyle he adopted Kendrick’s unique delivery over the Mike Will Made-It production.

Co-opting Duckworth’s hook to proclaim, “Mac eleven and the crack I’m sellin in my DNA,” he swags over the moody soundscape with typical Chainisms such as “paper plates was my dinner plates you ‘prolly can’t relate” and “this ain’t Santa Claus when I’m comin’ with the toys.”He even finds time to plug his upcoming mixtape, due which is due on June 16th, before shouting out Kendrick as the “illest one doing it.”

That may be true, but 2 Chainz is doing his thing too. Not only did parts of this freestyle appear to be an actual off-the-top rhyme, he’s set to showcase his raw with an upcoming Statik Selektah project in which the artist known as Tity Boy is said to be rapping “like he’s from Brooklyn.” Time will tell how accurate that is, or when it’s coming, but we know one thing — Pretty Girls Like Trap, but most all hip-hop heads love dope rhymes over cold beats.