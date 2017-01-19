How Tupac Is Growing Roses From Concrete

2 Chainz, Gucci Mane And Quavo Travel Into The Past For The ‘Good Drank’ Video

#Gucci Mane
Author Profile Picture
Managing Hip-Hop Editor
01.19.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

2 Chainz, Gucci Mane and Quavo don their finest Harlem Nights threads from the 1920s era for Chainz’s new video for “Good Drank,” the Mike Dean-produced radio single from last year’s Hibachi for Lunch tape. The loose concept for the shoot seems to follow the idea that they’re old school bootleggers, serving the people what the law doesn’t want them to have. Quavo lends his vocals for the hook while Tity and Guwop handle the verses. Both showcase the usual tricks with syllables that make them lovable, highlighted by Gucci’s “Du-runt”-Durant usage.

A case could be made for Tity, Quavo and Guwop all having the strongest runs in rap last calendar year outside of maybe Chance and Anderson .Paak. Migos had numerous songs make a dent but Quavo’s guest spots with verses and hooks have people ready for him to release at least a small body of solo work. Gucci was, of course, Gucci, just coming home “three years on a bunk” as a changed man in several ways but still retaining his consistent level of output.

And then there’s Chainz, whose name wasn’t as heralded as the other two despite releasing three solid projects — the ColleGrove collaboration with Lil Wayne, Daniel Son Necklace Don and Hibachi. He’s starting off 2017 with a new project, Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, coming out on April 7, which he just revealed days ago on Instagram by showing a studio session pic with Drake, as seen below.

#PrettyGirlsLikeTrapMusic 4/7

A photo posted by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on

TOPICS#Gucci Mane
TAGS2 ChainzGucci ManeHibachi for LunchQuavo
Author Profile Picture
Living every kid's dream when it comes participating in conversations on hip-hop culture and sneakers.

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 3 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 6 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP