2 Chainz, Gucci Mane and Quavo don their finest Harlem Nights threads from the 1920s era for Chainz’s new video for “Good Drank,” the Mike Dean-produced radio single from last year’s Hibachi for Lunch tape. The loose concept for the shoot seems to follow the idea that they’re old school bootleggers, serving the people what the law doesn’t want them to have. Quavo lends his vocals for the hook while Tity and Guwop handle the verses. Both showcase the usual tricks with syllables that make them lovable, highlighted by Gucci’s “Du-runt”-Durant usage.

A case could be made for Tity, Quavo and Guwop all having the strongest runs in rap last calendar year outside of maybe Chance and Anderson .Paak. Migos had numerous songs make a dent but Quavo’s guest spots with verses and hooks have people ready for him to release at least a small body of solo work. Gucci was, of course, Gucci, just coming home “three years on a bunk” as a changed man in several ways but still retaining his consistent level of output.

And then there’s Chainz, whose name wasn’t as heralded as the other two despite releasing three solid projects — the ColleGrove collaboration with Lil Wayne, Daniel Son Necklace Don and Hibachi. He’s starting off 2017 with a new project, Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, coming out on April 7, which he just revealed days ago on Instagram by showing a studio session pic with Drake, as seen below.