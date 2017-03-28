Freestyle Videos From Rap Artists Before They Were Famous

2 Chainz upcoming album Pretty Girls Like Trap Music just got a little bit more enticing. The esteemed double-necklace took to social media recently and confirmed that his next album will feature a collaboration with none other than Nicki Minaj. “I don’t talk much but my song with her is goin to be a problem,” he wrote on Instagram with a photo of a giant neon-glowing sign of the Pinkprint rapper’s name.

A lot of people put two and two together about a potential collaboration after Minaj posted a photo of herself with the artist formerly known as Tity Boi under the same glowing, pink sign on Instagram. In the caption section she wrote, “All Ima say is YIKES.”

Whatever this new, unheard track ends up sounding like, it wouldn’t be the first time that Chainz and Nicki have linked up together for a fresh track. In the past, they’ve joined up for songs like “Beez In The Trap” and “I Love Dem Strippers.” To help the people get even more amped about 2 Chainz latest record, Nicki even put together her own Pretty Girls Like Trap Music Spotify playlist, which you can check out below.

Pretty Girls Like Trap Music is set to drop on April 7.

