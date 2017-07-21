2 Chainz Has The Flower Crown Market Cornered For Summer 2017

Introducing the "Pretty Girls Flower Crown" 😎😎 … you can order yours 👉🏽 https://t.co/ebVBfA4VGN 🏚🌸🏚🌸 pic.twitter.com/cRybF5homo — Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) July 21, 2017

2 Chainz, if not anything is a master at supply and demand. The Atlanta rapper arguably had the year’s best album promotional run with Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, right down to a pink Trap House that was actually a general wellness center. Now the “It’s A Vibe” rapper has partnered with Urban Stems to present The Pretty Girl Flower Crown.

Retailing for $40, the crown is a near identical match to the now infamous “Flower Crown” Snapchat filter. According to UrbanStems’ official website, the crown not only comes with free delivery but also access to a digital download of 2 Chainz’s Pretty Girls Like Trap Music album.

“Pretty girls like trap music and we’re pretty sure they like flower crowns, too,” the description on the site says. “Upon your flower crown’s arrival, you’ll receive a card with a unique promo code and instructions to download the album. Heads up the album has explicit lyrics, but you probably already knew that.”

This is not the first time 2 Chainz has managed to snag some pretty sweet merchandise for his fanbase. Back in 2015, he introduced the Dabbin’ Santa sweater just in time for Christmas. That move, one he called a matter of “timing meeting opportunity” netted him a cool $2 million. He returned in 2016 with an even larger collection of sweaters with all proceeds going to help the needy.

You can purchase your own Flower Crown for $40 via UrbanStem’s website with free delivery. Let it be said now and forever that 2 Chainz is a national treasure and he truly don’t deserve him.