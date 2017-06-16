iTunes

For a few years 2 Chainz has consistently been hammering out above average material back to back to back, hardly ever stoping to take a breath and rest. Now, after he’s put in all that work it all finally culminates with his new album, hilariously and accurately titled Pretty Girls Like Trap Music.

The 16-track LP features appearances from Drake, Pharrell, Travis Scott, Gucci Mane, Swae Lee, Jhené Aiko, Migos, Ty Dolla Sign and more. The album comes with the previously released “Big Amount” with Drake, as well as singles “4 AM” with Travis Scott and “Realize” with its controversial Nicki Minaj guest verse. For production Tity Boi leans on the likes of Mike Will Made-It, Murda Beatz, Mike Dean, Pharrell, Honorable C.N.O.T.E., Buddah Bless, FKi and more.

For 2 Chainz this is his 4th solo album, inclduing the collabrative effort between Chainz and Lil Wayne from last year titled ColleGrove. He’s supplemented those releases with waves of mixtapes including Hibachi for Lunch and last summer’s Daniel Son; Necklace Don.

Now, with the album finally released, 2 Chainz is set to hit the road for the Pretty Girls Like Trap Music tour, along with the Trap Choir hitting cities from coast to coast all summer. In the meantime, stream 2 Chainz Pretty Girls Like Trap Music below and purchase the album on iTunes here.