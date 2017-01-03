Michelle Obama's Best Moments

2 Chainz Is Out To Prove That ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap Music’

01.03.17 3 hours ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

2 Chainz will be keeping the momentum he made and goodwill he earned rolling into the new year. He recently announced the title of his next project, Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, which already sounds like loads of fun.

Over the weekend, Chainz was the halftime performer at the Atlanta Hawks game where he also performed. At a press conference for the event, the rapper fielded questions, including one from a reporter curious as to what Chainz had up his sleeve for 2017.

“Yeah be looking out for Pretty Girls Like Trap Music. That’s what’s going on,” Chainz said.

He didn’t reveal any other details but he recently posted a pic with Justin Bieber on Instagram that included the caption “New music on the way??? Take JB to the trap???” That’s no confirmation that Chainz and Biebz have cut records together but pretty girls like Bieber and Tity’s caption references “the trap.” Not exactly one plus one equals two but it’s damn close.

New music on the way ??? Take JB to the trap ???

A photo posted by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on

TAGS2 Chainz

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 5 days ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP