Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

2 Chainz will be keeping the momentum he made and goodwill he earned rolling into the new year. He recently announced the title of his next project, Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, which already sounds like loads of fun.

Over the weekend, Chainz was the halftime performer at the Atlanta Hawks game where he also performed. At a press conference for the event, the rapper fielded questions, including one from a reporter curious as to what Chainz had up his sleeve for 2017.

“Yeah be looking out for Pretty Girls Like Trap Music. That’s what’s going on,” Chainz said.

He didn’t reveal any other details but he recently posted a pic with Justin Bieber on Instagram that included the caption “New music on the way??? Take JB to the trap???” That’s no confirmation that Chainz and Biebz have cut records together but pretty girls like Bieber and Tity’s caption references “the trap.” Not exactly one plus one equals two but it’s damn close.