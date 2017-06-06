Taking the Trap Choir on tour wit me …Tickets go on sale Friday #prettygirlsliketrapmusic The Tour!! …swipe 👉🏽 for more dates A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Jun 6, 2017 at 11:08am PDT

We’re less than two weeks away from receiving 2 Chainz’ fourth studio album Pretty Girls Like Trap Music and the double necklace is giving us even more to be excited about. Today, he announced a brand new North American tour that will take him across both the U.S. and Canada for all of August and most of September. Even more enticing, Chainz is going all in on the production end of things and is bringing along a trap choir to support him as he brings his music to life before his thousands of fans.

To get a better sense of what a trap choir can really do, check out the audio from his performance of “Good Drank” alongside Gucci Mane on the Tonight Show from a few months back.

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday. A listing of all the dates can be found below.

6/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

8/1 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

8/3 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theatre

8/4 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

8/5 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live!

8/6 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

8/9 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

8/11 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

8/12 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

8/13 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

8/14 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

8/16 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

8/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

8/19 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

8/20 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

8/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

8/23 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

8/25 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

8/26 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

8/27 – Kansas CityvMO @ Midland Theatre

8/29 – Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant

8/31 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

9/1 – Cleveland, OH @ Radio Show

9/4 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel Complex

9/5 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

9/6 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

9/8 – Cincinnati, OH @ Ubahn Festival

9/9 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

9/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

9/12 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

9/13 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

9/15 – Saint Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

9/16 – Orlando, FL @ Venue 578

9/17 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach

9/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival