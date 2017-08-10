2 Chainz Broke His Leg, But Kicked Off His Tour Anyway Sitting In An Opulent, Pink Wheelchair

Deputy Music Editor
08.10.17

Instagram

Fans who showed up to the first night of 2 Chainz’s Pretty Girls Like Trap Music tour in Tucson, Arizona received an even bigger surprise than they bargained for, when the man of the hour, rolled out on stage sitting in a pink wheelchair. The artist formerly known as Tity Boi didn’t think to tell anyone publicly about the fact that he broke his leg 11 days ago, had it operated on 10 days ago, and decided to roll on with his performance plans anyway.

In a note he posted to Instagram, Chainz talked about his decision to go on with the show, despite his injury.

So I broke my leg 11 days ago, and had surgery 10 days ago. When I woke up from sedation the doctor told me “Well looks like your gonna have to cancel your tour. “So I told him maybe it means God wants me to use my mind and be creative! So after all the morphine and pains meds wore off I called management and said somebody find me a “pink wheelchair” I can’t let my fans down besides I’m passionate about this sh*t!! Tucson, Arizona thank you for supporting me and rocking with the campaign!! Show was legend ! If you look up resilient in the Webster dictionary it’s gone be a picture of me rocking a f*cking show in a pink wheelchair!! Remember never let anyone or anything get in the way of you being great ! If I can do it you can too.

So I broke my leg 11 days ago , and had surgery 10 days ago .. when I woke up from sedation the doctor told me " well looks like your gonna have to cancel your tour " so I told him maybe it means God wants me to use my mind and be creative ! So after all the morphine and pains meds wore off I called management and said somebody find me a " pink wheelchair " I can't let my fans down besides I'm passionate about this shit !! Tucson, Arizona thank you for supporting me and rocking with the campaign !! Show was legend !! If you look up resilient in the Webster dictionary it's gone be a picture of me rocking a fucking show in a pink wheelchair !! Remember never let anyone or anything get in the way of you being great ! If I can do it you can too 🙏🏿

A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on

Of course, this isn’t the first time that a major artist has hit the road with a bum leg. Dave Grohl famously toured with Foo Fighters a few years back seated on a huge, metal throne. He actually later lent that set piece to Axl Rose for the first few Guns N’ Roses reunion shows last year, like at Coachella.

Around The Web

TAGS2 ChainzBroken LegPretty Girls Like Trap Music

Make The Most Of Summer '17

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 21 hours ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 6 days ago 5 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 1 week ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 1 week ago 13 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP