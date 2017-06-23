2 Chainz ‘Trap Check’ Video Is A Decadent Human Chess Match

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It feels like 2 Chainz is slowly trying to take over the game one music video at a time. For his latest visual presentation from his most recent album Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, the artist formerly known as Tity Boi decided to engage in a game of human chess to underscore one of the best tracks from his latest, and probably greatest work, a banger titled “Trap Check.”

Directed by Howard Ross, the video is starkly shot in black and white. Chainz is seated on an opulent throne as the King on a massive chess board. He appears to be directing the pieces — in this case, actual human beings — around the board, who are all dressed in alternately decadent garb, or almost nothing at all. The whole thing has a sort of chilling, Eyes Wide Shut vibe, if you know what I mean.

“Trap Check” is the fifth song off Pretty Girls Like Trap Music to get its own music video. 2 Chainz has already rolled out clips for the songs “Good Drank,” which featured Gucci Mane and Quavo, “It’s A Vibe” which featured Jhené, Ty Dolla Sign, and Trey Songs, “Blue Cheese” with the Migos,” as well as the solo track “Sleep When U Die.”

Check out the “Trap Check” video above.