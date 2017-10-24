Instagram

After just fourteen weeks since its July 7 release, 21 Savage’s Issa Album has gone gold, fueled by the runaway success of breakout hit, “Bank Account.” The surprisingly deep collection of songs surpassed expectations on ts release, selling over 77,000 copies in its first week, breaking the “Soundcloud rapper curse” and securing a No. 2 debut against the likes of Jay-Z’s 4:44.

The “Nothing New” rapper hasn’t been stingy with his newfound success either; he’s lent his likeness to girlfriend Amber Rose’s SlutWalk LA and gave back to the children of Atlanta with his Issa Back To School Drive backpack giveaway. Meanwhile, he continues to create new music; not content to rest on his laurels, the lanky former trapper recently previewed new music that seems to reflect his sunnier prospects on his social media, where he also tends to share funny bits of day-to-day life — such as a car karaoke love song duet with Amber Rose — that seem to be at odds with his menacing image and musical disposition.

In the meantime, Savage also received his first No. 1 single for his collaboration with Texas crooner Post Malone, “Rockstar,” which surprisingly shot to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 after only three short weeks after barely missing out on the spot to Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” just two weeks prior.