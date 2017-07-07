21 Savage Raps Over The Finest Production Money Can Buy On His New Album ‘Issa Album’

07.06.17 13 mins ago

iTunes

In 2016, everything changed for 21 Savage. His last LP, Savage Mode, helped launch him to stardom, landing him a gold plaque and two platinum singles including “X” featuring Future, which shot into Billboard‘s Top 40. It was a successful year for 21 and after he hit the road with Young Thug, it appears he went right back to work because now he’s back with the 14-track LP Issa Album.

While Savage Mode was officially listed as an EP, it appears Issa is 21’s official debut album, and while he doesn’t lean on any big name guest appearances he grabbed some of the finest production money can buy for the album. Zaytoven, Pierre Bourne, Wheezy, Southside, DJ Mustard, Metro Boomin all contribute production and 21 even produced a track himself. Like always, he uses thumping production to offset his monotone delivery and laid back deliver, but this time around, 21 comes equipped with a polish that his other projects lacked and a focus of a man looking to make another leap in 2017. “Rags to riches, n*gga came from the bottom,” is the message he opens up the album with before adding “Savage Mode dropped, now my prices go up.”

Stream 21 Savage’s debut album Issa Album below and purchase on iTunes here.

