21 Savage Previews New Music That Suggests He Might Be Going In A New Direction

10.05.17 9 mins ago

Atlanta rapper-slash-burgeoning feminist ally 21 Savage previewed some new music via Snapchat recently, and from the sounds of it, his continued association with Amber Rose has made him a sunnier, more upbeat person — or at least, that’s the effect it’s had on his music. You may notice the production in the video above is much brighter than we’re used to hearing from the usually glowering, gloomy, borderline apathetic Savage.

However, the brusque, sexually explicit lyrics may disappoint some who thought that his appearance at his girlfriend’s SlutWalk would soften his language, as he raps lines like, “21 Savage, I be hangin’ where the checks be / I don’t want the p*ssy, little b*tch, just neck me / B*tch, you trying to screenshot a ni**a, don’t text me / I don’t wanna be your boyfriend, I’m your bestie.”

21 is certainly a lot deeper than his stalwartly stoic delivery may imply, but if the preview above is any indication of a new musical direction, it certainly wouldn’t hurt his mainstream popularity, as rap begins to shed its fascination with the guttural, uber-threatening, street life-focused style of trap rap thanks to oversaturation on Youtube and Soundcloud in favor of happier, almost cartoonish trap sounds embraced by Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty, 2 Chainz, and Savage himself, on his Foot Locker commercial-backing hit “Bank Account.” The world might just be ready for a kinder, gentler, more-generous 21 Savage.

Around The Web

TAGS21 Savage

The RX

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 6 hours ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 7 hours ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 1 week ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 1 week ago
Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

09.25.17 1 week ago
Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

09.25.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP