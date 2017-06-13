21 Savage Was At The Warriors Victory Game Screaming With Joy (And He’s A Kevin Durant Superfan)

06.13.17 45 mins ago

21 Savage had a much better night than Rihanna.

One year after watching the Golden State Warriors crumble against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the “No Heart” rapper watched Lebron get his comeuppance along with the rest of The O. In a series of Snapchats, Savage chanted along with Warriors fans, geeked out over Kevin Durant and revealed that he won the money back that he’d bet on Golden State last year.

“Way to go, Durant,” he said in one clip. “Secure the ring, Durant. Golden State forev’. Don’t ever go against this sh*t, man. I told ya’ll.”

21 was happy for the newly minted MVP, but he was also ecstatic that he won his money back from their collapse last year.

“I lost so much money last year with Golden State and I just won it all back,” he added.

21 was far from the only celebrity who was celebrating alongside Dub Nation last night. Kevin Hart chimed in on the superteam’s victory on Instagram:

