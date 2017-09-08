Getty Image

Throughout the past two years, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has been steadily making a name for himself in the New York hip-hop scene. With irresistible singles like “My Sh*t” and “Drowning,” which has been streamed over 170 million times, and tracks for the streets like “Bag On Me” with Highbridge: The Label partner Don Q, Boogie seems to have all angles covered, so much so that the New York Times posited that he “cracked the code” for the city’s hip-hop sound. After a co-sign from Drake and spot dates on his and Future’s Summer 16 tour, the melody-driven Bronx, NY rapper signed with Atlantic in July of last year.

Now A Boogie is trying to reach the next plateau with TBA, his first studio album, releasing through Atlantic September 29th. TBA stands for “The Bigger Artist,” playing on his government first name (Artist Julius Dubose) and revealing a lofty mission statement for the 21-year-old. After a look at the star-studded list of featured artists and producers on the project, it seems the 2017 XXL Freshman is well on his way. TBA will feature beats from Metro Boomin, Scott Storch, and DJ Mustard. He’ll also be joined on tracks by 21 Savage, Kodak Black (on “Drowning”), Trey Songz, as well as NBA Youngboy and PNB Rock, who are on the recently-released trap burner “BEASTMODE,” which you can take a listen to below.