Adidas Originals are returning to one of the brand’s signature basketball/streetwear lines of sneakers with some intriguing new faces. Rather than a more athlete-centric campaign, Adidas has tapped 21 Savage, Playboi Carti, and Young Thug as the new faces of its Crazy line, along with some updated designs for a more comfort-focused sneaker culture.

The Crazy ADV and Crazy 8 ADV PK are modern-day updates on some last-generation designs, featuring premium nubuck, a sockfit neoprene interior, and a concealed lacing system on the ADV, and a similarly retooled construction on the Crazy 8 that introduces Primeknit, textured stripes, and vacuum-coated structural overlays along with the same concealed lacing system.

To promote the new line, Adidas is turning to some of the most recognizable new faces in hip-hop instead of NBA players, presumably to highlight the shoes’ new street-ready, comfort-oriented designs. While the Crazy ADV and Crazy 8 ADV are built on basketball silhouettes, the popularity of the “athleisure” aesthetic has opened up new avenues for formerly sporty styles to crossover to everyday wear. Who better to underline the “cool” factor of the updated designs than the de facto arbiters of cool in a now-hip-hop-centric world than some of the rappers who push the boundaries of the genre and fashion? The three rappers are known

for their outrageous and distinctive styles in both their rap and sartorial sensibilities — especially Young Thug, who regularly throws the internet for a loop with his individualistic expression and risk-taking.

The Adidas Originals Crazy ADV and Crazy 8 ADV PK are now available at Adidas.com. Check out photos of the shoes and 21 Savage, Playboi Carti, and Young Thug below.

