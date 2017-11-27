Getty Image

Civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton plans to visit incarcerated rapper Meed Mill today, according to a report from the Philadelphia Inquirer. The famed advocate announced the visit Saturday during a rally in Harlem held by his non-profit civil rights organization National Action Network. Meek was sentenced to 2-4 years in state prison for violating his probation last month, prompting an outpouring of protest and support from high-profile members of the hip-hop community including Jay-Z and onetime rival Drake.

Sharpton highlighted the skewed treatment of Meek’s case, saying: “Just because someone does something that is wrong, does not give you the right to do wrong to them. The sentence must fit the violation.” Meek, 30, has been on probation for one violation or another since he was 18 years old on charges stemming from possession illegally possessing a firearm and assaulting the police. Since then, he has been incarcerated, had his probation extended in lieu of incarceration, and most recently, he has been placed under house arrest in 2016.

I️ just visited @meekmill in Chester, PA with his attorney and we held a media availability following the visit A post shared by Rev. Al Sharpton (@real_sharpton) on Nov 27, 2017 at 2:16pm PST

Rev. Sharpton elaborated on his position in a statement made this afternoon from the Chester, PA after speaking with Meek Mill and his attorney, saying: “If you can do this to a successful artist like Meek Mill, you can do this to many around the country. “I came because I feel that Meek represents thousands of people in Pennsylvania, and even tens of thousands around the country, that have been victimized by abusive probationary and parole systems.”

Meanwhile, Meek Mill’s lawyer has requested an appeal in the case, citing inappropriate behavior by the presiding judge, who also appointed herself Meek’s probation officer. A recent bail hearing was also postponed due to an administrative error on the part of the Philadelphia courts.