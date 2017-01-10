Perhaps Alicia Keys wanted to kick off her new year with a little bounce and producer Kaytranada provides her with just that for the new track “Sweet F-ing Love.” The R&B songstress shared the new number late Monday night and it’s a refreshing change of sound and pace for her as the 99.9% mastermind lays out a piano-laced, pulsating soundbed that’s upbeat and groovy. The lyrics are here are few as Keys mostly coos the phrase “I’m talkin’ ’bout sweet f-ing love” throughout the majority of the song. But the simplicity may be part of what makes the whole thing so catchy. Alicia’s vocals wrap themselves around the ebbs and flows of the production to create a soothing feel.

There’s not a lot of context on where “Sweet F-ing Love” might end up, if it lands on any project at all. Keys and husband Swizz Beatz were amping it up on social media with Swizz being the first to tease it out via his Instagram. She followed his initial mention with a tweet that included a link to the song and a message: 2017 fun vibes. Sending you all my Sweet F’in love! 2017 is going to be so SICK!!!!!”

Riding off the love she received from her last album Here, it’s dope to hear Keys in a fresh creative space that’s yielding material like “Sweet F-ing Love.” Listen to the song below,