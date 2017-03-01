The Best Of Jimmy Fallon's 'Classroom Instruments' Segments

Alicia Keys Has Been Hiding An Incredible Janis Joplin Impersonation From Us This Whole Time

03.01.17 2 hours ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

Jimmy Fallon’s ability to get celebrities to commit to ridiculous bits is about 80 percent of the reason why he’s still holding down The Tonight Show (a good chunk of the remainder belongs to The Roots). Sure, he’s never made it through a single joke without cracking, but because of him we gain new insight into the unseen abilities of famous folks. Case in point: Alicia Keys has been hiding an spot-on Janis Joplin impersonation from the world for years.

As a part of Fallon’s recurring “Wheel Of Musical Impressions” bit, Alicia tried out several children’s songs in the style of various pop stars. Her Gwen Stefani is passable and her idea of Adele doing the ABCs proves that the 25 singer could make anything sound devastating. But it’s her mock Janis Joplin doing “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” that absolutely steals the whole segment.

Keys seems to know it, too. She jumps out of her seat and howls into the microphone, committing to the act with a stunning degree of conviction for a silly lullaby. Check it out up top.

Keys singing as herself isn’t too bad, either. If you somehow missed out on her excellent return-to-form Here, check it out on our list of last year’s best R&B albums.

Around The Web

TAGSAlicia Keysjimmy fallonTHE TONIGHT SHOW
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP