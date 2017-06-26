YouTube

In the annals of West Coast hip-hop history, few producers can say they were around for as many monumental albums as Daz Dillinger. Since 1992’s The Chronic, Daz’s name has been popping up in production credits and more. As a rapper, he’s earned platinum and gold plaques for Tha Dogg Pound’s debut album Dogg Food as well as his own debut solo album, 1998’s Retaliation, Revenge And Get Back.

He’s also alleged to have ghost-produced Doggystyle for Snoop Dogg (according to Suge Knight), and it was he, not Dr. Dre that produced the bulk of Tupac’s Death Row debut album, All Eyez On Me. Contributing both rhymes and beats to the Death Row empire during its heyday, Daz remains one of the more heralded, if not under-appreciated artists of his time.

How much has Daz banked from producing some of the biggest hits in West Coast history? Plenty. From All Eyez On Me tracks such as “2 Of Amerikaz Most Wanted,” “I Ain’t Mad At Cha,” and “Ambitionz Az A Ridah” to “Murder Was The Case” from Doggystyle, Daz rakes in nearly $200,000 every three months.

WHEN ALL EYEZ ON ME MOVIE 💰💰💰💰💰💰💰COME OUT AWWWW CUZ zzzzzzzzzzzz 🔥THIS IS WHAT PUBLISHING ROYALTIES ADD UP 2EVERY 90 DAYZ THIS IS JUS BMG PUB 💰NOT INCLUDING UNIVERSAL PUB 💰OR WARNER PUB 💰OR SONY PUB 💰WHICH I HAVE DEALS WITH ALL 4 of THEM FOR THE SAME SONGs 💰SO ITS INTERNATIONAL & DOMESTIC PLUS BMI ASACP SOUNDEXCHANGE PLUS ALBUM DIGITAL SALES & CD SALE & SHOWS NOW THATS INDEPENDENCE FUC THE MAJOR NOW A post shared by DAZ DILLINGER (@dazdillinger) on Jun 23, 2016 at 5:46pm PDT

Daz shared this info around this time last year, but it’s timely again now, because thanks to the release of All Eyez On Me, expect those numbers to only get bigger. The film, despite critical reviews from fans, rappers who both loved and hated the film, people who disliked their depictions and more has still managed to earn over $38 million at the box office in its first two weeks in theaters.

There’s still no official word on what’s to become of Daz’s own Dogg Pound biopic, Dogg Pound 4 Life but if anything, he won’t be hurting to finance it.