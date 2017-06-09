Following a string of very public incidents, including two DUI arrests and a hospital stay after setting a fire in a stranger’s driveway, actress Amanda Bynes retreated from the spotlight. But in her first interview in four years, the former Nickelodeon mainstay revealed she’s sober and happy.
She’s also ready to return to acting. “I do miss acting and I have something surprising to tell you,” Bynes told Hollyscoop’s Diana Madison, “I’m going to start acting again. I want to do TV. Maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I’m a fan of and maybe another TV show where I’m the star of it.” Bynes also discussed the infamous tweet where she demanded that Drake “murder my vagina.” (She later called him “gay” and “fugly,” and that she’d rather be with a “hot straight man” instead. Needless to say, Drake was very confused.)
“I actually wasn’t being insincere,” the She’s the Man star said about the tweet. “I was, like, saying, ‘Murder my vagina.’ I was serious, but I was also on drugs. So that was my way of saying, like, ‘Let’s do it, man!’ But I was, like, on drugs and trying to be hilarious.” When asked by Madison what she meant by “murder my vagina,” Bynes simply replied, “It just means, ‘F*ck me, Drake.’”
Imagine having this conversation in 2001, when Bynes was dancing with lobsters on The Amanda Show and Drake was best known as Wheelchair Jimmy on Degrassi: The Next Generation. 2017 is weird.
Good. I hope for nothing but the best for her.
Drake wasn’t Wheelchair Jimmy in 2001. He didn’t get paralyzed on Degrassi until 2004. And yes, I did watch Degrassi.