Getty Image

Amber Rose has been busy on her crusade for women’s empowerment, her third annual Amber Rose SlutWalk was a total success and she even got the support of her boyfriend 21 Savage, much to the chagrin of the internet’s haters. But Amber isn’t stopping there, because now she’s taking her message to a whole other, unexpected world: The world of sneakers.

Amber teamed up with Reebok to design a limited edition Freestyle Hi sneaker and it is unlike any other the brand has ever created. For Amber’s take on the popular “54-11” model, Reebok laced the upper with fine, merlot-colored pony hair, offset by a rippled Vibram gum outsole and accents of rose gold that include lace tips and specialized “Muva Fuka” lace locks. The insole for one foot features the retro “54-11” logo with Amber’s name sketched on top in red and the insole of the other foot features a symbol of women’s empowerment. Given how male-dominated the sneaker space currently is, Amber’s bold take on a classic is yet another fashionable update on her unrelenting crusade to empower women.

Check out detailed photos of the The Freestyle Hi Vibram AR below, and purchase the limited edition sneaker at Reebok.com, Shoe Palace, Jimmy Jazz, Villa, DTLR, Shoe City and additional global retailers for $250.