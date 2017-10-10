Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

One of the best part’s of Amine’s criminally-overlooked major label debut, Good For You, was his indelible sense of humor. Fortunately, that trademark, surreal goofiness is on full display in the video for “Spice Girl,” the latest single from Good For You, and one of the standouts from the album. The super-creative rapper has a penchant for fun, in-depth album promo — like the real newspaper from his album cover that he gave away at listening events in major cities all over the US — but every artists’ music videos are their bread-and-butter, and Amine serves up a stunningly colorful visual reminiscent of the best Hype Williams clips from Ludacris, Busta Rhymes, and Missy Elliott, with whom Amine appeared on the remix to his jangling, upbeat “Red Mercedes.”

A giant soap dispenser? Check. Amine rapping as his own foot? Check. An Issa Rae cameo (at a prison visit phone booth, no less)? Check. Amine’s bizarre imagination comes to life in a number of surprising and ridiculous ways. From getting a stomach tattoo with the name of his album to covering himself and a whole interior set in Post-Its, no idea is too adventurous for the Portland rapper. And just for good measure, you know there’s an appearance from Mel B, aka “Scary Spice” herself, cussing up a storm to put the cherry on top. Check out “Spice Girl” above.