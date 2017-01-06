Watch Anderson .Paak And Pharrell Nerd Out Over Their Favorite Rappers

Anderson .Paak stopped by Pharrell’s Beats 1 Radio show OTHERtone yesterday to talk about his sudden ascendancy and nerd out about rap music in a way that only two studio rats can. After admiring the work of Dr. Dre and DJ Quik — and talking about a hypothetical collaboration between Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard and Dre — the conversation turned to favorite rappers out. .Paak grilled Pharrell on his current faves and his choices were more than a little surprising.

After talking about how unfair it is that Donald Glover is good at everything, Pharrell called Travis Scott and Swae Lee “special” before moving on to some titanic names.

“Drake’s just nice,” Pharrell said. “He’s just nice, It’s effortless for him.”

And Skateboard P made it clear that he was a big fan of The Life Of Pablo.

“I think ‘Ye is…I think he’s honestly really brilliant with what it is that he does,” he said.

On the lesser-known level, he shouted out two young artists that he’s signed Buddy and Bia. Ultimately, Pharrell says he likes artists who “scratch the surface of what’s different” which played into a conversation the duo had earlier about artists who were unafraid to combine nerdiness with glamour. Check out the whole interview up top.

