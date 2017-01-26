Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Anderson .Paak is easily one of the best things going in music right now after having a breakout year in 2016. His energetic stage show earned him a request to perform for Ellen as the daytime talkshow host celebrates her birthday week in grand fashion. As usual, .Paak did not disappoint as he hit the stage with a surprise special guest of his own to help him perform: his six-year-old son, Soul.

Backed by his band The Free Nationals, the Grammy-nominated singer put on a rousing performance of “Am I Wrong,” one of the standouts from his Malibu album, and since the song’s featured guest Schoolboy Q wasn’t around, .Paak’s little man worked as a stand-in, doing his best dance moves and giving off as much energy as his dad. .Paak put his foot into the performance as well, shifting from singing duties to the drums and leading the crowd in a little synchronized dance set of his own. If audience members weren’t familiar with him before, they definitely walked away with a strong impression of .Paak and Soul, too.

The singer is up for two awards, Best New Artist and Best Urban Contemporary Album, during music’s big night when the Grammys are celebrated on February 12.