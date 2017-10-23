Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Remember that video? Kendrick Lamar and Andre 3000 chilling in a studio soaking up the greatness that is K. Dot’s “Bitch Don’t Kill My Vibe” is a sight to behold, but it turns out there’s more to that video than meets the eye. Over the weekend, on the 5th anniversary of the release of Kendrick’s Good Kid m.A.A.d City TDE president Punch took to Twitter to reveal a few details about the album and one random tidbit is sure to have fans flipping out over what could have been.

In a burst of tweets, Punch revealed that GKMC was created “in the vein of a Tarantino movie” where there was a narrative to the story, even though it wasn’t necessarily in chronological order. And, as it turns out, Andre 3000 could have been a part of that narrative with a guest verse on the track “Bitch Don’t Kill My Vibe,” if not for his role as Jimi Hendrix in the Indie biopic Jimi: All Is by My Side. “I remember trying to get 3 Stacks on “don’t kill my vibe”. He couldn’t catch the vibe lol,” Punch said in a tweet before adding “He was shooting the Jimi Hendrix movie.”

As crushing as it is to not have that dream collaboration on the album, as Punch points out, Kendrick may have never nabbed or needed Jay-Z for the remix if that went down, so it all worked out in the end. Still, it’s crazy to think what could have been, especially when you add the fact that Lady Gaga could have been on the song as well. Check out the rest of Punch’s tweets about Kendrick’s classic album below.