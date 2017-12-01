A$AP Ferg And DJ Premier Bridge The Generation Gap On ‘Our Streets’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

This very outlet declared the ASAP Mob the 2017 answer to Wu-Tang Clan earlier this year. The mere mention of the Wu ruffled a lot of feathers, but it was a testament to how successful the Mob has been. Just a week later, they took it a step further and championed themselves the best New York rap crew period. That’s a pretty lofty claim, considering acts like the Wu, Tribe Called Quest, and Mobb Deep reigned supreme in the ’90s. Their place in that group is a matter of debate, but today ASAP Ferg gave us a taste of what he might have sounded like back in that golden era on “Our Streets,” a collaboration with DJ Premier.

Primo sticks to the script on the 3-minute track released on his own Payday Records. He chopped up a head-nod-inducing breakbeat ripe for just about anyone to sound good on, but Ferg knocked it out the park. Rhyming freely about how he “created a dream world” through his music, he sounds invigorated on this much-needed intergenerational link.

With Waka Flocka and 21 Savage recently going up against Pete Rock and other “OG rappers” on who holds the blame for the perceived decline of hip-hop and prevalence of drug-infused content, it’s good to see a new act and an iconic one break bread with each other – over a glorious breakbeat no less.