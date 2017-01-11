Rappers Speaking Out For Black Lives Matter

A$AP Rocky Has Announced The Second Annual Yams Day Tribute Concert And It’s Going To Be Crazy

01.11.17 1 hour ago

A$AP Rocky has quietly increased his presence online and in the media as of late so it’s likely he has something up his sleeve he’ll be revealing very soon. The first step of his master plan appears to be the second annual Yams Day tribute concert. Concocted to pay homage to his late friend Steven ‘A$AP Yams’ Rodriguez, last year;s show at Manhattan’s Terminal 5 was a star-studded affair featuring the A$AP Crew as well as Yams affiliates like Bodega Bamz, Joey Fatts along with Joey Badass and Pro Era, Lil Uzi Vert, Flatbush Zombies and more.

The second iteration of the show ups the ante with Rocky and Ferg performing, of course, along with a host of their contemporaries as well as some legends thrown into the mix for good measure. Badass, Uzi and the Zombies return from last year to accompany, Playboi Carti, Cam’ron, Kirk Knight, Retch, T-Pain and Sha Hef.

Those are all fun names — especially T-Pain — but the most ominous and exciting act on the flyer is easily Top Dawg Entertainment. Who from TDE shows up is anybody’s guess, as TDE and the A$AP Crew have long been linked and maintained an amiable relationship since they both hit the scene at the beginning of the decade. Kendrick? Maybe. Schoolboy Q? Probably. Isaiah Rashad, Ab-Soul, Jay Rock and SZA? Probably all sure bets.

Whoever shows up from TDE is only a bonus as the list of names without them is already enough to get any rap fan giddy. The 2nd annual Yams Day concert goes down next week on January 18th at The Theater at Madison Square Garden, and tickets can be purchased at Tickemaster now.

