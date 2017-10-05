ASAP Rocky Flips Out After His Show Is Cut Short In China

Asap Rocky throws his mic in rage after the hosts cut the music short pic.twitter.com/hdIeOaXvdQ — Jordan (@J_WWILL) October 5, 2017

It’s been well over two years since ASAP Rocky delivered a solo LP to his fans, but the 29-year-old Harlem MC has maintained a constant presence both online and in real life with a tabloid-fodder love life, plenty of guest features, a few big deals and by rocking shows all over the place.

One place Rocky has taken his traveling show recently is China, and despite his glowing reputation as a performer, things did not end well. It’s hard to tell exactly what happened, but it appears Rocky got his show cut short, with the venue lights already on and he wasn’t ready to end his performance. He can be heard telling his DJ “turn that sh*t back on, f*ck that,” to no avail, and hilariously saying “they not gon’ cut us off” while getting cut off before he can finish the sentence, prompting him to slam the microphone on the floor.

Now, rappers are notoriously loose with time, and festivals are notoriously stringent with theirs, so it could have just been a battle between those dueling philosophies, but a Brazilian report says users on Reddit are blaming the whole mishap on local authorities who cut the power off in the venue because of a dispute over curfew. One thing is for sure, Rocky did not appreciate his set getting cut short and there’s no way that mic survived being spiked like that.