Getty Image

In an interview for GQ Style‘s upcoming holiday issue, ASAP Rocky revealed his reasons for partnering with athletic apparel company Under Armour, his musical aspirations for his next album (his first without ASAP manager Yams at the helm), and his fallback plans if this whole rapping thing never worked out. In the course of the sprawling interview, peppered with side-talk from his rambunctious ASAP Mob cohorts, Rocky shows himself to be a deeper thinker than many may credit him for being, as well as far more generous than anyone with diamond teeth might be assumed to be.

In fact, the surprisingly frugal Harlemite seems almost offended at the implication that he should be trying to make money from his partnership with Under Armour.