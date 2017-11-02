Getty Images/Uproxx Studio

In case you’re not a baseball fan, the Houston Astros defeated the LA Dodgers last night in seven games to win their first-ever World Series. Understandably, the city of Houston has been going bonkers ever since — especially the city’s thriving hip-hop community. Houston’s favorite rappers, from Scarface to Travis Scott, set social media alight with celebrations, including some rather hilarious photoshopped flicks of the rappers’ faces imposed on Astros players’ bodies.

The residents of the city should celebrate though. It’s a town that’s been hit hard by tragedy this year, but it’s also showed its resilience. The Astros pushed LA to a game seven that they eventually dominated, scoring five runs to LA’s one.

Stros over hoes 🤘🏽🤘🏽🤘🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 #SlimSlugga A post shared by Slim Thug (@hogglife101) on Oct 31, 2017 at 12:50pm PDT

It appears those hysterical photoshops come courtesy of freelance graphic designer Mista Dezign, who comes from Corpus Christi and specializes in album covers, flyers, and social media ads, according to his Facebook page, but who also apparently has a gift for creating entertaining mock-ups of rappers as ballplayers. His Instagram page for the last couple of weeks has featured his funny designs, which Houston’s rap set have taken to posting on their own pages as the World Series came to a head.

One Houston native who didn’t need the photoshop love was Travis Scott, who was pictured shortly after the win wearing an Astros uniform at the game and holding the MLB Commissioner’s trophy.

Big ring A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Nov 1, 2017 at 9:14pm PDT

Meanwhile, Paul Wall and Slim Thugg posted videos of the rambunctious celebrations and horrendous traffic jams coming out of Minute Maid Park.

#worldseriesgrillz A post shared by Paul Wall The Po Up Poet (@paulwallbaby) on Nov 1, 2017 at 10:16pm PDT

A post shared by Slim Thug (@hogglife101) on Nov 1, 2017 at 9:53pm PDT

Lil Keke posted a humorous clip of Astros second baseman Jose Altuve strutting his stuff in the dugout with the caption: “Headed to the airport in LA like… Whoa. This how them Astros gon walk through the parade. Htown we brought it home.”

Headed to airport. In L A like. Whoa. This how them astros gon walk through the parade Htown we brought it home A post shared by Lil Keke (@donke713) on Nov 2, 2017 at 4:15am PDT

Other rappers, like Trae The Truth and Lil Flip, merely sat in contemplation and disbelief as the feeling sank in.

I’m Still Sittin Here Realizing How Blessed We Are… Light Always Come In The End…Even Tho It’s Still So Much Lost In The City We #EarnedHistory 🤘🏿🤘🏿#WorldSeriesChamps A post shared by traeabn (@traeabn) on Nov 1, 2017 at 9:36pm PDT

Some Houston natives’ reactions were more subdued, like Scarface, who simply tweeted “Go Stros.” Kirko Bangz and Chamillionaire joined him in congratulating the team and the city on Twitter.

Go Stros — SCARFACE (@BrotherMob) November 2, 2017

Nigga we just won something this shit surreal — Kirko Bangz (@KirkoBangz) November 2, 2017

We are the champions!!!!!! We are the champions, of the world!!!!!!!!! #HoustonAstros — Chamillionaire (@chamillionaire) November 2, 2017

All in all, it was a fun night in sports and hip-hop alike, and I can only imagine what Drake is going to end up posting when he finds out about his adopted city’s win.