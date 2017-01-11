Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

August Alsina made his return to music a few days ago by premiering the song “Drugs.” Now, with a bit of wind in his sail, he’s now premiering the accompanying video for the track. The clip’s finds the singer expressing himself creatively by stepping outside the bounds of what’s expected. To match song’s content, a face-painted Alsina transitioning through different settings — alone on a body of water first, swimming with a group of women in another scene and solo in the woods at one point. Seemingly, he’s either alone and stranded, or trapped at the mercy of a lady — or ladies — whose physical attraction has him addicted like drugs.

The song is actually the first release from his album of the same title. The name comes from the Louisiana native realizing how consumed he was with certain things in his life and the break he had to go through to escape them. “I realized how addicted to certain ways of living life I was, addicted to chaos, drama, confusion,” he said. “Lately, for me, it’s been about breaking the cycle and creating a new normal. That new normal is love. I have a newfound addiction. Through love and beautiful women, I’ve been able to find myself, reach higher places within myself.”

The year 2016 was a quieter one for Alsina after he spent the latter part of 2015 dealing with a loss of vision due to an eye disease. “A lot of things that are so natural to us in life (like waking up and being able to see) we can take it for granted,” he said at the time. “Thank God the OG for allowing me to see. The good the bad the ugly, I’m just glad to see.”

Now further along on the road to recovery, it’s good to witness Alsina actively releasing content at this start of this new year, hopefully as a sign that the follow-up to This Thing Called Life is as passionate and revealing as his previous outings.

